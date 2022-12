INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman died after a crash on Indy’s near southeast side.

Police responded to the area of Churchman and Raymond after a report of a crash. They confirm a pedestrian was hit and killed in the crash.

An officer tells FOX59 that the woman was walking southbound while the vehicle was heading westbound at the time of the crash.

The driver stopped after the crash. The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.