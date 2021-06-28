Deadly crash under investigation on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning crash on Indy’s northwest side has claimed the life of one man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a crash on Georgetown Road near Century Plaza, just northeast of Lafayette Road, sometime before 4 a.m.

Officers say one man was killed. Police say he was driving an SUV traveling northbound on Georgia when for some reason, the vehicle went airborne.

The SUV then took out a tree and destroyed part of a nearby barrier. The man was ejected from the vehicle and found in a parking lot in front of a medical facility.

It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved or anyone else was hurt.