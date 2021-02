Photo from the scene by Corbin Millard

INDIANPOLIS– Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash Wednesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1:20 p.m., first responders were called to the 7000 block of South Mooresville Road, south of West Mills Road, for a single-vehicle crash.

Police confirmed the driver’s death and said two passengers were taken to the hospital in “stable” condition.