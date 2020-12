INDIANAPOLIS– One person died Tuesday morning in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Rockville Road, officials say. The first call came in at 8:58 a.m., so they believe it went unnoticed for a short time.

Investigators on the scene say the crash may cause traffic delays as crews clear the scene.

This story is developing.



Photos provided by the Wayne Township Fire Department.