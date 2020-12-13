Deadly double shooting leads to nearly 3 hr standoff with no arrests made

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 3:00 a.m. someone showed up to an IFD Fire Station on the 5500 block of 38th Street with gun shot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors were able to stabilize that person.

Around that same time, an adult male who was critically shot drove themselves to Community Hospital East.

That man was transferred to Eskenazi Hospital for trauma care but was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

A few minutes later, police responded to the 3400 block of North Arlington Avenue for shots fired. Investigators say they have reason to believe this is where both earlier shootings occurred.

It took IMPD negotiators nearly three hours to clear out the building in search of the suspected shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.