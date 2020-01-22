Woman, dog die in house fire on northeast side of Indianapolis

Photo of fire on Kildare Avenue courtesy of Charlene Cristobal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman and a dog died in a house fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the the1900 block of Kildare Avenue, near 21st and Emerson, around 6 a.m.

Crews found a woman in her 60s inside the home, and they brought her outside. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity is not yet being released. One dog was found dead inside the house.

Two other people live inside the house, but they had already left for the morning.

There is no indication how the fire started.