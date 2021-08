INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirmed one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-465 South overnight Thursday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at mile marker 13. That’s on the city’s west side near the US 36/Rockville Road exit.

Police say an SUV struck the interstate wall, killing one person.

It’s unclear how many people were in the car or who was killed.

We will update this story once we receive more information.