At least one person is dead following a crash on I-69 Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. on I-69 North at Banta Road in Morgan County.

According to a tweet by the Bargersville Fire Department, the crash is just south of State Road 144 and has shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of I-69.

Police have not released any information about the fatality or vehicles involved, but a FOX59 crew witnessed a semi with front-end damage on the scene.