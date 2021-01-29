Deadly overnight shooting marks the second homicide at the same troubled Indy housing complex this month

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot on Indy’s northeast side early Friday morning.

The murder marked the second deadly shooting at the same housing complex near 42nd and Post in January.

That complex, Towne and Terrace, has been the center of a court battle for years.

Six people were killed in the same housing complex in 2020 and city leaders have struggled for years to find ways to make this property safer.

Overnight Friday, on Stratford court, IMPD officers found a man shot to death. Two weeks prior, on the same street, Jerrell Moten was also murdered.

“Absolutely it’s disheartening.” said Dee Ross.

Dee Ross is the founder of the Ross Foundation, which works to promote public safety in the area around 42nd and Post.

Ross admits the violence isn’t surprising, given the deplorable condition of Towne and Terrace. Broken windows, boarded up doors, and crumbling walls and roofs are common sights.

The city currently owns 101 units, 71 of which are inside the homeowner’s association and are in severe disrepair.

Since 2013 the city and the HOA have been locked in a legal fight over demolition plans.

The court appointed a receiver to make a recommendation on what should be done with the city owned properties, but that decision remains on hold by a court order. It’s a legal stalemate Ross feels has contributed to the violence.

“When you take resources out of a community you put them in survival mode. We’ve been crying for resources and services to come into this community, but we fail to get them,” said Ross.

“I think there’s a rumor that that’s the place to go to do your dirty work and we want to chance that perception,” said Shonna Majors with Indy’s community violence reduction team.

Beyond the legal fight, Shonna Majors says her outreach team has repeatedly canvassed the complex and tried to engage the neighbors.

“My hope and my dream is we get to a point where we stand together and say we don’t want that activity in here,” said Majors.

Still, last year in June, Zyair Herron was shot to death in the complex. That was followed a week later by the killing of Ronald Morris.

Shawn Hicks was gunned down in July.

In August, a security guard killed Naytasia Williams while she sat in her car.

Someone murdered Vorn Taylor in September and in November a man named Chad Wheat was shot and killed.

That’s why the Ross Foundation plans to open a community center near 42nd and Post this summer, to bring much needed services to the area.

“We have to restore hope into a hopeless community. We’re trying to bring light to a dark situation,” said Ross.

Ross hopes the community center will help teach conflict resolution skills, host town halls, offer legal services as well as mental health outreach and addiction counseling.

“We have address housing. We have to address job security. We have to address food access and mental health and trauma. We have to address the root causes of why people are doing what they’re doing, because they’re living in systemic poverty,” said Ross.

In addition to the shootings in 2020, 4 other homicides took place in Towne and Terrace dating back to 2018. A majority of those crimes remain unsolved.