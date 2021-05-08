Deadly shooting claims a life on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just after 5 o’clock Saturday morning on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD officers responded to the 7100 block of Constitution Drive in the Lakeside Apartment Complex on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was originally in critical condition. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.