Deadly shooting outside Indy bar marks the 4th homicide at same address in 13 months

INDIANAPOLIS — Another violent weekend leaves three people dead across Indianapolis.

One of those killings took place at an east side address that’s seen multiple deaths dating back to last year.

The sign on the front of the business has changed since last year, but the deadly shooting at 5462 Massachusetts Avenue over the weekend marked the fourth homicide on this same property over the last 13 months.

In the parking lot outside U-Neek Food and Catering early Saturday morning, 31-year-old James Smith died after being shot and rushed to the hospital.

“That is ridiculous. How could you want to open a place where three people laid dead at your door?” said Elaine Reveria.

Elaine doesn’t know Smith, but her son Juan Reveria was one of three people killed last October standing in line outside the same location.

At the time, the business was called the Famous Grand nightclub.

The triple homicide, which also claimed the lives of James Upshaw and Sha’nya Jones, remains unsolved.

“We live on, but the hurt is so severe that we’re weak,” said Reveria.

Elaine claims police told her the nightclub operated without the proper licenses in 2020.

County tax records show ownership of the property is the same LLC that controlled the building last year, despite the business name change.

“It’s time for someone to start standing up and maybe these killings will stop,” said Reveria.

“All the officers are taking this serious,” said IMPD Captain Joe Finch.

While not speaking about the case specifically, IMPD says in cases like this, they’ll often increase patrols and get other agencies involved to make sure the business is being operated safely.

“We’ll invite everybody in, from code enforcement to the fire marshal. Any lever we can pull to say, ‘You need to improve the conditions of your location,'” said Finch.

The triple homicide last year and the deadly shooting this weekend all remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on either of those cases can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or IMPD’s homicide office.

In addition to the Massachusetts murder, another man was killed over the weekend at an apartment complex on Butler Terrace.

In a third case over the weekend, 49-year-old Kristopher Kujawa was shot to death at Five Guys in downtown.

Police aren’t sure whether that case is criminal homicide or not.