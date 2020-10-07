Deadly shooting under investigation on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting is under investigation on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of Forest Manor Avenue, not far from the intersection of 30th and Sherman.

Police confirm one man has died as a result of the shooting. He was confirmed dead on scene by paramedics.

Police say a woman who was shot in the arm several blocks away is being questioned as a potential witness to the scene on Forest Manor Avenue as investigators believe the two incidents to be related.

No ages have been released for either the deceased nor the woman shot in the arm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).