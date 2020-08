INDIANAPOLIS– One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Indianapolis police say the shooting happened at 8 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Oxford Street, just north of Washington Park.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing. Anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.