Death investigation underway after apparent inmate-on-inmate assault

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Marion County Jail.

According to IMPD, officers arrived at Eskenazi Hospital just after 10:25 p.m. Saturday night on a report of a death investigation.

Officers were informed that Marion County Jail Inmate Martin Cruz, 38, was found unresponsive and was taken to the hospital by IEMS medics.

Cruz was pronounced deceased at 11:26 p.m.

Detectives responded to the jail and began the investigation.

The Marion County Jail later said the cause of death appears to be a homicide due to inmate-on-inmate assault.

Cruz has been in custody since July 23, 2020, and was being held on charges including four counts of child molestation.

Cruz had also been placed on an immigration detainer by the Department of Homeland Security.

Jail officials said the death is still under investigation by IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.