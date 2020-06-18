Death investigation underway after body found in Howard County pond

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Howard County retaining pond Wednesday afternoon.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the area of Webster Street and 300 North after a person fishing in the pond saw wwhat they believed might be an algae-covered vehicle in the bottom of the pond.

The Howard County Sheriff Dive Team helped recover the vehicle, which had a person inside.

The case remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Joe Underwood at 765-614-3477.