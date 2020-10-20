Death investigation underway after man’s body set on fire on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after finding a man’s body burned on the near northeast side.

According to the IMPD incident report, an officer on patrol spotted a fire in the 2100 block of East 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

That officer found a body at the scene in an area where trash is dumped. Police said it appeared someone set the body on fire. This is being characterized as a death investigation for now.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said the man had injuries consistent with trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).