2 found dead on Indy’s near northeast side

The scene on Adams Street of a death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on Indy’s near northeast side after two people were found dead.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two bodies were found inside a home just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the 2300 block of Adams Street, a residential area near E. 25th and Sherman.

Police said officers were responding to a welfare check when they entered the home and discovered two dead adult men. Police said the men had “injuries consistent with trauma.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but police stated at this time the investigation is not being labeled a homicide.

Marion County Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation, which police stressed is still early and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.