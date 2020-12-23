Death investigation underway in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, police were called to the 800 block of Elm Street for a reported shooting.

They found a man, 42-year-old Sharman M. Pearson II, who had been shot several times.

He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

An autopsy will be performed.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Kokomo police Capt. Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You can also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.