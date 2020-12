RICHMOND, Ind.– Police in Richmond are investigating the death of a New York man who was found dead on Monday.

On Dec. 14, police were called to the 400 block of Commerce Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Roy Redford of Canaseraga, New York, dead.

No other details were immediately released, but police did indicate the death was “suspicious.” Anyone with information about this case can contact Richmond police at 765-983-7247.