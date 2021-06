SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.–The Shelby County Sheriff Department is investigating a death Wednesday.

The department said it is currently working a death investigation in the area of SR 9 and US 52.

Authorities confirmed a body was found in the northwest corner of the intersection.

The Sheriff Department said it was called to the location around 2:30 p.m., and there is no indication at this point if foul play was involved.

