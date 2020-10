INDIANAPOLIS -- The IndyHumane Society is in search of potential adopters for their four-legged friends. But not just any adopter, someone who can give extra love and care to two animals with special needs.

IndyHumane is known for rescuing animals. But what many don't know is the work that goes on behind the scenes to nurse pets that are on their last leg back to good health.

“These animals are just as friendly and as sweet as a young and healthy animal. Sometimes even more so,” said Annabeth Young, a registered vet tech with IndyHumane.