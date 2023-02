LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A death investigation is underway in Lawrence County after a male was found dead Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased male after responding to a 911 call from the 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue.

LCSO said the death does not appear to be due to natural causes and an investigation is being carried out.

Indiana State Police crime scene technicians also assisted in the investigation at the scene.