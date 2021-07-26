Decatur Township firefighters stop by girl’s lemonade stand, help raise money for Riley kids

CAMBY, Ind. — A young girl is helping fellow kids at Riley Hospital for Children, one cup of lemonade at a time.

Four-year-old Aspen Mickens has leukemia and is currently being treated at Riley.

Over the weekend, her parents had a lemonade stand to collect crafts, coloring books, and Play-Doh, as well as monetary donations for Riley patients.

Aspen’s stand got some special visitors as firefighters from the Decatur Township Fire Department stopped by and even let her spray some water from the firehose!

Together, they helped make a difference for kids at Riley. Aspen’s grandmother shared this photo showing the items they were able to donate thanks to Aspen’s lemonade stand.

Photo provided by Donna Schutte