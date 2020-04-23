Deciding on college during COVID-19

Many high school seniors who plan to enroll at a four-year university are wondering if they will be able to attend class on campus their first semester, or if e-learning will still be in place.

They now have a big decision to make: whether to move forward with their planned college experience, or to take a different, more economical route.

Our financial expert Pete the Planner breaks down the options those families have, and offers his advice for what they should do in the event that campuses don’t reopen in the fall.