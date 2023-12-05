DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Burglars are always looking for unique methods of avoiding detection and one K9 with the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement is one step ahead.

K9 Marley reportedly found a burglar hiding inside a wood stove while responding to a reported robbery in Delaware County, according to the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

An Indiana Conservation Officer and Marley were asked to assist at the scene of a burglary. The Facebook post did not specify the location where the burglary reportedly occurred.

Image provided by Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

After arriving on scene, authorities located the suspect’s vehicle which was “loaded down with stolen loot,” according to the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement.

Marley tracked traces of the suspects to a nearby barn where a male and female were apprehended. This is where the male was reportedly found hiding inside the stove.