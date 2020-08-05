Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman announced Wednesday the closure of the Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office effective immediately.

According to a release, the office will be closed until further notice “due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.”

Hoffman said individuals identified as possible close-contacts have been or will be notified by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) contact tracers who will provide further instruction.

“I have been in communication with the Delaware County Health Department,” said Hoffman. “Currently, all employees are working from home and all employees are in the process of being tested for the virus.”

Hoffman said the office has taken preventative precautions for months, and believes there is little risk of exposure to members of the public or county staff outside of the prosecutor’s office.

“Rest assured, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to prosecute crime, holding people accountable for their actions, and keeping people safe,” Hoffman said. “The only difference is that we will be doing it from home for a short time period.”

“I believe these are responsible, proactive steps that our office can take to help curb the spread of COVID-19, protect our staff, our family, and the public, and ensure the continued functioning of our Office.”

Here is more information regarding the closure of the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office from Wednesday’s news release:

The Prosecutor’s Office will be closed and the doors to the offices will remain secured. A copy of this notice will be affixed to the exterior of the office doors.

Although the Prosecuting Attorney and his staff are essential law enforcement personnel, all Prosecutor’s Office employees will be working from home so as to avoid becoming infected or infecting someone from the public. We are able to receive police reports digitally, review them from home, and then electronically file the appropriate charges with the court system.

The local judges are convening court to hear essential and emergency criminal matters. We do not appear in court in person. Rather, we call the court and represent the State at these hearings over the phone or through video teleconferencing.

Any and all appointments or meetings that are currently scheduled to take place in the Prosecutor’s Office are hereby CANCELLED. A representative from the Office will contact you to either reschedule or simply conduct business over the phone.

Any depositions that are currently scheduled to take place in the Prosecutor’s Office from are hereby CANCELLED. The parties will reschedule.

If you have a question or concern or need to contact us please send an email to prosecutor@co.delaware.in.us