Delivery services helping small businesses survive COVID-19 shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Restaurants and bars shut down across Central Indiana, giving way to food delivery services.

A local food coop is stepping up their deliveries and possibly giving small businesses an avenue to get on board.

The Indy Community Food Coop has been delivering produce and herbs to people on a weekly basis. Deliveries this week have nearly doubled from last week.

“We are actually looking for more delivery drivers, so we can provide delivery to personal homes for people who can't get out as much,” says Indy Community Food Coop delivery driver Sarah Heller.

Part of the year they operate as a farmers market but during the winter months, they put together online delivery bundles of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Often their products are sourced locally. They also offer a la carte items from local small businesses. They want to open their delivery service to other local vendors who want to deliver their products alongside the coop.

"The only way the small businesses are going to make it is if we all work together, so that’s what we are aiming to do here," explains Indy Community Coop Founder Odessa Wallace.

“I didn’t even fill my bakers case because I didn’t think anyone would show up," says Dey Dommer, owner of New Dey Rising Cafe and Bakery, a customer of the Community Food Coop, “I think if everyone does their job to support businesses, shop local, do Indiana grown, we can stay in the clear.”

Wallace says delivery safety is also key, which is why they have their own delivery drivers verse a third party service.

In a statement, food delivery service Door Dash says they have made no-contact delivery their default option for customers, and are sending a million sets of gloves and sanitizer to their drivers.

If you would like to purchase a blessing basket to donate a produce bag to someone in need, visit the Indy Food Co-Op website.