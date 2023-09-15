DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi police arrested a man on narcotics charges this week after he was allegedly found with more than 100 pills possibly laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine in his possession.

The Delphi Police Department said the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop that officers conducted on a vehicle in downtown Delphi. The department did not specify which day the arrest took place.

Booking photo of Austin Knebel. Provided by Delphi Police Department. Provided by Delphi Police Department.

DPD discovered multiple narcotics, including 191 pills police believe to contain fentanyl, during a search of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently impounded.

The suspect, identified as Austin Knebel, was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture/deliver/finance 10 or more grams, a level 2 felony

Possession of a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense