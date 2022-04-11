DELPHI, Ind. — Investigators looking into the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German are asking for information about another online profile linked to the anthony_shots account.

On Monday, the Indiana State Police said investigators are looking to expand the list of social media applications used by anthony_shots. This is the social media account that has been connected to the Delphi murder case.

Kegan Kline ran the anthony_shots account, and police said he used the account to solicit nude pictures of underage girls. Transcripts of an interview police did with Kline reveal that the account was interacting with Libby German the day she and Abby Williams were killed.

Also in the transcripts, Kline said gave the password to the account “to a lot of people”. In another interview, Kline said his father had access to the account.

The Delphi Double Homicide Task Force says the profile was used on the social media platform that once went by the name of Yellow. It is now called Yubo.

This app was designed as a social networking site to make new online friends when it launched in 2017. However, The Irish Times reports it came under fire among child protection experts who dubbed it “Tinder for kids” warning it could be a potential “free-for-all for sexual predators.” It has since been rebranded as Yubo.

The task force is asking anyone who communicated with the anthony_shots profile on the app to contact the task force at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Kline has not been criminally charged in connection with the murders and ISP hasn’t said he’s a suspect.