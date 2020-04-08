Department of Workforce Development to host livestream on CARES Act and unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new group of Hoosiers previously ineligible for unemployment will soon receive benefits.

Under the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation portion of the federal stimulus package, an additional $600 dollars a week will be available to those who don’t typically qualify for unemployment under state law.

This group includes those who are self employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers and those with a limited work history.

On Wednesday the Department of Workforce Development will host a Facebook Live event to talk about these benefits and answer frequently asked questions.

“This event is meant to reach a wide audience, many of whom have the same questions, with clear and consistent responses.” said DWD Chairman Fred Payne.

In addition to the $600 dollar weekly benefits, Payne announced this group is also eligible for regular unemployment benefits.

“We’re working to modify our current systems and create entirely new systems to cover this new class of eligible workers,” Payne explained at a press conference Monday.

The new design would allow the additional $600 to arrive via electronic transfer just like regular unemployment.

“The day the CARES Act was signed into law, our team here in Indiana worked to ensure that we signed all agreements to make sure that Indiana was at the front of the line when this Act became effective,” Payne said Monday.

The weekly benefits will be paid out retroactively from the time the act went into effect on March 29th. They are payable every week of unemployment through July 31st.

Those already receiving unemployment could see the additional $600 dollars as early as April 20.

For additional information on unemployment and benefits head to: https://www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm#CovidUI

To join the Department of Workforce Development’s Facebook live event, or to see the posted recording head to: https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.