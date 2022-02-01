Deputies find 28 dead alpacas on farm in Owen County, seize over 20 malnourished animals

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies serving a warrant for animal negligence in Owen County discovered nearly 30 dead alpacas on a farm’s property and seized more than 20 animals found to be in poor health.

According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Department, the order to seize animals at SuPaca Farms was carried out on Monday. The farm, located on North County Line Road East south of Gosport, had been found by the court to be neglecting numerous animals in its care, leading to the seizure order.

Deputies reportedly seized seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens and two horses from the property and transported the animals to the Owen County Humane Society to receive medical care and temporary placement. The State Veterinary Office determined the animals at SuPaca Farms were in poor health, severely malnourished and lacking food and water.

In addition, the sheriff’s department found 28 deceased alpacas on the property.

Authorities said the investigation into SuPaca Farms is ongoing and police reports will be submitted to the Owen County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.