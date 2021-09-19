Deputy critically injured after being shot while on duty in southwestern Indiana

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

NEW HARMONY, Ind. — A county deputy from southwestern Indiana was shot and seriously injured while on duty Saturday evening, authorities said.

Several officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. in New Harmony near the Illinois border when a male homeowner allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers. They returned fire, according to Indiana State Police.

A Posey County deputy was “shot and critically injured,” according to police. The man inside the residence was also struck.

Both were being treated at a hospital in Evansville.

Indiana State Police didn’t release further details, saying the incident remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News