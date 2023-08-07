INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s near north side over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were called to 33rd and Illinois and found a man named Andrew McClain dead in the street.

Police believe the 26-year-old victim was riding a motorized scooter — which was found laying several feet away from the scene — when he was hit and killed by a driver who sped away after the incident.

“Whatever takes place while you’re behind the wheel is your responsibility,” IMPD officer Samone Burris said.

Police have not released a make or model of the car or truck involved in the collision, but they once again remind all drivers that they have a moral and legal obligation to remain on scene following any fatal crash.

“You’re not driving on the road by yourself,” Burris said. “There are other drivers and pedestrians, and you have to be responsible for paying attention to your surroundings and take accountability for creating any accidents.”

That often-repeated message didn’t stop the number of deadly hit-and-runs from consistently rising in recent years, peaking with a record-breaking 22 cases last year.

The deadly crash at 33rd and Illinois marked the seventh fatal hit-and-run in Indy so far this year.

That is a dramatic decrease compared to the last few years, and police hope that deadly trend has finally been slowed.

“It’s very encouraging these messages don’t fall on deaf ears,” Burris said. “Our community members do understand the bigger picture, and because of that, we have seen a decrease in fatal hit-and-runs.”

The stretch of Illinois where McClain died — which is just a few hundred yards north of the Children’s Museum — does have a dedicated bike lane and sidewalks. Police admit it’s not clear exactly where the victim was riding the scooter when he was hit.

While police didn’t have any detailed information on the suspect’s car to release, anyone with information on the case can still contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.