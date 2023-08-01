INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department added new officers, swearing in the department’s 27th recruit class but still down hundreds of officers.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor swore in 33 new recruits as they will receive 28 weeks of classroom and scenario-based training. Followed by their classroom training, new recruits will train for 20 more weeks in the Field Training Officer program.

This class will graduate on Jan. 26, 2024.

IMPD is actively recruiting for the 29th recruit class that will begin in April 2024. Applicants have until Aug. 26, 2023. Officers get paid during the academy, receive overtime pay, and can serve in various specialty units like SWAT or K9.

On Monday, IMPD said the department is more than 200 officers short of its goal.