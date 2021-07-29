Destination Indiana: Head to Patoka Lake to beat the heat

PATOKA LAKE, Ind (WEHT) – “You can do anything here.”

Described as a one tank trip and one stop shop, Patoka Lake offers an experience for the entire family.

“So we have fishing boats, we have eight passenger pontoon boats, 12 passenger pontoon boats, we have fun ‘n plays which are double deckers with a slide off the back. We have party barges which will hold 25 to 30 people,” said Heather Setser, VP of Operations at Patoka Lake Marina and Winery.

Both the lake and the marina are the second largest in the state.

“You can see eagles, osprey, you’ll see deer. The fishing’s phenomenal with the walleye bass, crappie, blue gill. Yeah, it’s very pristine.”

The marina is the only one in Indiana where you can dock your rental boat and spend the night in a floating cabin. And if you’re interested in a cruise, grab dozens of your closest friends for a wine cruise on the Patoka Voyager.

“It’s a two hour cruise. You get about five to six different types of wine and you get two full glasses as well.”

And speaking of wine, three miles from the marina is Patoka Lake Winery. The winery was created in 2016 and boasts a variety of award winning sweet wines.

“As soon as you walk up, we want this overwhelming rustic kind of ‘wow, I feel good here,'” said Stephen Bartels, the owner of Patoka Lake Winery. “The front porch kind of thing when you walk in you feel welcomed.”

The winery not only offers wine and a tasting menu, but also a restaurant. And don’t forget the slushie machines.

“Great reviews. And people are saying it tastes better than X winery,” said Bartels. “All we started doing was using our fruit wine and slushie mix that makes sense, peach wine and peach bellini those kinds of things.”

After a day out on the lake and at the winery, if you don’t feel like driving home, it’s not a problem. Five suites are available at the winery for you to spend the night.

“To transition between our winery and event center, we added silos and made suites out of them,” said Bartels.

Whether it’s a day along the water or an evening spent at the winery, Patoka Lake promises a relaxing summer experience.

“We want them to go home and think ‘that was the best vacation we’ve ever had. We can’t wait to go back and bring more people with us,'” said Setser.