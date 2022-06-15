INDIANAPOLIS — School is out and parents are looking for something to do to keep their children busy this weekend.

From sports camps to STEM adventures, there are plenty of options for parents to enroll their children in a day camp2 around Indianapolis. We rounded up some camps where you can enroll your child this summer.

Sports camps

Indianapolis Healthplex summer camp

During this 8-week sports-themed summer day camp, children can stay active mentally and physically. They will participate in fitness activities, cooking classes, and swim lessons.

The camp takes place at the Indianapolis Healthplex located at 3660 Guion Road in Indianapolis. The camp costs $160 a week for members or $185 a week for non-members. For more information, call Indianapolis Healthplex at 317-920-7400.

Camp KidRite

This day camp strives to make movement a priority for children while instilling life-long healthy habits. During the camp, children will learn leadership skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship through play and activities.

There are three different themes that people can sign their children up for. The camp costs $300 a week for the full day or $175 a week for half-day camps.

Ultimate Recess (June 6-10, June 27-July 1)

Super Soaker (June 13-17, July 5-8)

Legendary Leaders

The camp is located at the LivRite Fitness Fishers location at 13453 Parkside Dr. Space is limited. For more information, or to sign up, visit the LivRite Fitness website.

Indiana Basketball Academy

This day camp teaches children basketball fundamentals through drills, skills, and games. The camps are designed for boys and girls 5-14 who want to have fun and improve their skills.

The camps take place at 3800 Bauer Drive West in Carmel. There are camps weekly through early August. They cost anywhere from $90 to $275. For more information, or to register, visit the Indiana Basketball Academy website.

STEM camps

Camp AYS

This inclusion-based camp for children grades K-6 provides fun activities to keep students on track over the summer while letting them have fun. During the camp, students can participate in field trips, games, STEM activities, hands-on projects, reading, and play.

There are several locations offering camps, including Indianapolis Public Schools. The camps cost anywhere from $50 to $165 a week depending on the program and how many days the students attend. To learn more and to register, visit the AYS website.

Camp Invention

This day camp lets kids build creative inventions and lasting friendships. The camps are designed to inspire confidence and persistence while building STEM skills.

There are several locations in Indianapolis offering the summer camp across Indianapolis. The camp is for children K-6 and costs around $245 a week. To learn more, or to register, visit the Camp Invention website.

POWER+IT Summer Camp

The Preparing Outstanding Women for Engineering Roles and Information Technology camp explores engineering and technology. Participants will learn about engineering and technology through activities while learning about IUPUI and meeting faculty and industry representatives.

The camp is for students who will be entering grades 9-12 and costs $100 for the week. To learn more, or to register, visit the IUPUI website.

Arts camps

SOAR summer music camp

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir is hosting a summer camp for children entering grades 1-8 that are interesting in singing. During the camp, children will learn about singing along with leadership, music theory and more.

At the end of the camp, singers will perform in a concert to show off their skills. There will also be an opportunity to audition for the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. The camp costs $185 for the week. For more information, visit the Indianapolis Children’s Choir website.

Indianapolis Art Center Art Camp

The Indianapolis Art Center is hosting a variety of art camps for children aged 6-18. During the camps, children will learn about art while making beautiful pieces of work.

The camp themes range from play dough to glass blowing. There are even sessions focusing on digital art. The camps start at $138 for members or $153 for non-members. To learn more, visit the Indianapolis Art Center website.

Newfields Art Camp

Children participating in these camps will take part in weeklong adventures with nature and the arts. During the camp they will visit galleries inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art, a historic mansion, The Garden and an outdoor art and nature park.

The camp is designed for campers aged 5-13. It costs anywhere from $165 to $275. For more information, visit the Newfields website.

Camps designed for those with unique needs

Jameson Camp

This camp trains its staff to be equipped to serve youth with minor social, emotional and behavioral challenges. Participants at the camp get outside and explore. The camp offers several outdoor activities from fishing to art.

The camp offers overnight and day camps for children aged 5-17. Day camps cost $165 for 5 days while overnight camp costs $625. For more information, visit the Jameson Camp website.

Camp Catalyst

This summer camp offers experiences for children aged 11-16 with and without disabilities. They encourage campers to be confident, independent and productive citizens to promote an inclusive society.

The day camp costs $250 for the week. For more information, visit the Camp Catalyst website.

Camp Yes And

This day camp uses improv as a way to develop social communication skills while transforming teaching and learning. It is designed to support verbal teens aged 13-18 on the autism spectrum, or those with a similar diagnosis.

The camp is free for teens, but registration is full. People can keep up to date on the program, including educators who want to participate by visiting the Camp Yes And website.

More camps

There are plenty more summer camp activities around Indianapolis.

