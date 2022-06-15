INDIANAPOLIS — With record-breaking gas prices, many Hoosier families are looking for activities close to home. All summer long, we’ll be taking you across Indiana letting you know of unique destinations or places.

Places to canoe and kayak in central Indiana

Eagle Creek Park – Starts at $21/hour

White River – Offers half-day canoe & kayak trips

Lake Monroe – 4 hour rate: $37.45

Wildcat Creek – 2-hour kayak rental is $25, 2-hour canoe rental is $40

Sugar Creek – Daily trips offered with the option of 5 different lengths

Whitewater River – Weekend canoe rental starts at $28.05 for an adult, kayak rental is $32.75

Places to rent a pontoon boat in Indiana

Raccoon Lake – Pontoon rentals start at $100 for 1 hour and $389 for 8 hours

Geist Marina – Variety of prices based on weekday, weekend, evening and holidays

Morse Marina – Variety of prices based on weekday, weekend, evening and holidays

Patoka Lake Marina – Rental prices vary, specials advertised

Places for Jet Ski or Wave Runner rentals in Indiana

Raccoon Lake

Lake Shafer

How about booking a cruise?

Patoka Lake has a variety of cruises; including a sunset wine cruise

SS Lillypad is in its 26th year of operation and gives diners an amazing view of Lake Wawasee

Looking for a beach day?

Indiana Dunes – Check out the state park or national park and take the 3 Dune Challenge

Saxony Beach – You don’t have to go far! The beach is free to Fishers residents and just $7 for guests.

Pokagon Beach – Pokagon State Park has 2 swimming beaches on Lake James

Lake Monroe Beach – Monroe Lake has 3 public beaches open from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Last but not last, you can scuba dive in Indiana!

Scuba Diving in France Park – you can plunge to depths of 30 feet and see some fish habitats