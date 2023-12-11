HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate and a former Howard County Jail employee accused of trafficking narcotics into the county jail are facing felony charges after their arrest this week.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday night that the arrests were the result of an investigation into an anonymous tip detectives received in late November regarding the trafficking of drugs into the Howard County Jail.

HCSO said detectives later determined that 24-year-old Branagan E. Reece, a former employee who worked at the jail, was potentially involved and helped traffick the drugs into the jail.

Booking photos of Justin Mundy (left) and Branagan Reece (right) provided by Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Reece’s employment status at the jail had already been terminated before she was identified by HCSO detectives as a possible suspect in the investigation. Her termination of employment was for an unrelated event, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reece was arrested alongside a current inmate, identified as 27-year-old Justin Mundy, on Monday following an interview with detectives.

Reece was charged with a level 6 felony of official misconduct and a level 5 felony of trafficking with an inmate.

Mundy received a level 5 felony charge of trafficking with an inmate.