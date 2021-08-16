Devour Indy menus released ahead of Summerfest launch

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy has released its menus one week ahead of the 2021 Summerfest launch.

More than 100 restaurants across the Indianapolis area will be participating by offering featured specially priced menus from Monday, August 23 to Sunday, August 5.

The two-week long event will support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund . IHRF has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.

Sample menus

Here are some sample dinner menus from a few of the participating restaurants. Tax and gratuity are not included in the price.

Apocalypse Burger $16 per person (First option, second option, dessert) First option Loaded fries Onion rings Second option Swagyu dog Plain Jane burger Dessert Blackout Ding Dong cake

$16 per person (First option, second option, dessert)

Livery $20 per person (First course, second course, dessert ) First course Mushroom empanada Chicken empanada Manchego crisp Ceviche Second course Paella Cauliflower Skirt steak (+$3) Lamb tamale Dessert Churros Sugar cream pie flan

$20 per person (First course, second course, dessert )

Slapfish $17 per person (1 Appetizer & 1 Entree) Appetizer Lobster Dip & Chips Chowder Fries Clam Chowder (Bowl) Lobster Taquitos Chilled Cocktail Shrimp Entree (served with choice of fries or salad) Clobster Grilled Cheese Lobster Grinder Traditional Lobster Roll ($8 upcharge) Power Bowl (side not included)

$17 per person (1 Appetizer & 1 Entree)

Here’s a full list of all the restaurants that are participating.

1913 Restaurant / Severin Bar , 40 West Jackson Indianapolis IN 46225

, 40 West Jackson Indianapolis IN 46225 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo , 9707 District North Drive, Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037

, 9707 District North Drive, Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037 Ambrosia , 5903 N College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 5903 N College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220 Apocalypse Burger , 115 E. 49th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205

, 115 E. 49th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205 Barbecue and Bourbon On Main ,1414 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224

,1414 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224 Big Lug Canteen/Sahm’s Ale House Nora , 1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Block Bistro and Grill , 115 W Market St Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 115 W Market St Indianapolis, IN 46204 Bluebeard , 653 Virginia Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203

, 653 Virginia Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203 Blupoint Oyster House And Bar , 5858 North College Avenue, Indpls, IN 46220

, 5858 North College Avenue, Indpls, IN 46220 Boulder Creek Dining Company , 1551 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

, 1551 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Bru Burger Bar – Brownsburg , 5724 N Green St Suite 100, Brownsburg, IN 46112

, 5724 N Green St Suite 100, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Bru Burger Bar – Carmel , 12901 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032

, 12901 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Bru Burger Bar – Indianapolis , 410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Bru Burger Bar – Keystone , 8711 River Crossing Boulevard Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 8711 River Crossing Boulevard Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Bru Burger Bar – Noblesville , 350 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060

, 350 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060 Bru Burger Bar – Plainfield , 2499 Perry Crossing Way #170, Plainfield, IN 46168

, 2499 Perry Crossing Way #170, Plainfield, IN 46168 Byrne’s Grilled Pizza And The Rhino Bar , 5615 N Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46208

, 5615 N Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46208 Capri Italian Restaurant, 2602 Ruth Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240

2602 Ruth Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240 Charbonos , 128 North Avon Ave, Avon, IN 46123

, 128 North Avon Ave, Avon, IN 46123 Cholita , 1001 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 1001 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Columbia Club , 121 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 121 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Condado Tacos – Broad Ripple, 838 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

838 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Condado Tacos – Carmel , 12545 Old Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032

, 12545 Old Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032 Condado Tacos – Mass Ave , 530 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 190, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 530 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 190, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Diavola , 1134 East 54th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 1134 East 54th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220 Divvy , 71 W. City Center Drive Carmel, IN 46032

, 71 W. City Center Drive Carmel, IN 46032 Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef And Seafood , 3645 E, 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46025

, 3645 E, 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46025 Ellison Brewing Co. , 501 Madison Ave. Indianapolis IN 46225

, 501 Madison Ave. Indianapolis IN 46225 Gallery Pastry Bar , 110 S Pennsylvania Street Ste B Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 110 S Pennsylvania Street Ste B Indianapolis, IN 46204 Gallery Pastry Shop , 1101 E 54th St G, Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 1101 E 54th St G, Indianapolis, IN 46220 George’s Neighborhood Grill , 6935 Lake Plaza Dr Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 6935 Lake Plaza Dr Indianapolis, IN 46220 Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge , 1101 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46203

, 1101 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46203 Grindstone Charley’s , 5383 W. Rockville Road, Indianapolis IN 46224

, 5383 W. Rockville Road, Indianapolis IN 46224 Grindstone On The Monon , 17470 Wheeler Road Westfield, IN 46074

, 17470 Wheeler Road Westfield, IN 46074 Grindstone Public House , 101 N. 10th Street, Noblesville IN 46060

, 101 N. 10th Street, Noblesville IN 46060 Half Liter Bbq & Beer Hall , 5301 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 5301 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown , 153 S. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN 46225

, 153 S. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN 46225 Harry & Izzy’s – Northside , 4050 E 82nd St Indianapolis, IN 46250

, 4050 E 82nd St Indianapolis, IN 46250 Hc Tavern + Kitchen , 9709 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037

, 9709 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037 Hellogyro Mediterranean Restaurant , 6693 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, INn 46250

, 6693 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, INn 46250 Hoagies & Hops / Chilly Water Taproom , 4155 Boulevard Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208

, 4155 Boulevard Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Hoagies & Hops/Chilly Water Brewery – Fletcher Place 21 & Over , 719 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

, 719 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Hoss Bar & Grill , 7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037

, 7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Iaria’s Italian Restaurant , 317 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202

, 317 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202 Livery , 720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

, 720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Livery – Noblesville , 13225 Levinson Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

, 13225 Levinson Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060 Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – Carmel , 11435 Spring Mill Road Suite 170 Carmel, IN 46032

, 11435 Spring Mill Road Suite 170 Carmel, IN 46032 Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – West 86th Street , 2902 W 86th Street, Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46268

, 2902 W 86th Street, Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Maialina , 1103 Prospect Street Indianapolis, IN

, 1103 Prospect Street Indianapolis, IN Mccormick and Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks , 110 North Illinois St. Indianapolis IN 46204

, 110 North Illinois St. Indianapolis IN 46204 Mesh on Mass Ave , 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro , 550 Westfield Road Noblesville, IN 46060

, 550 Westfield Road Noblesville, IN 46060 Modita , 850 Massachusetts Ave Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 850 Massachusetts Ave Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Muva’s Kitchen , 3037 Lafayette Rd Indpls, IN 46222

, 3037 Lafayette Rd Indpls, IN 46222 Napolese Pizzeria at The Fashion Mall , 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Napolese Pizzeria Meridian-Kessler , 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

, 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Nesso Italian Kitchen , 339 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 339 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204 Next Door American Eatery , 4573 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

, 4573 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar , 91 S Main St. Zionsville, IN

, 91 S Main St. Zionsville, IN Oakleys Bistro , 1464 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

, 1464 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Oasis Diner , 405 West Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

, 405 West Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168 Ocean Prime , 8555 N River Rd, Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 8555 N River Rd, Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240 Open Kitchen Restaurant, 4604 East 10th Street

4604 East 10th Street Peterson’s Restaurant , 7690 E. 96th Street, Fishers, IN 46038

, 7690 E. 96th Street, Fishers, IN 46038 Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar , 823 Westfield Blvd 46220

, 823 Westfield Blvd 46220 Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar , 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46204 Prime 47 Carmel , 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032

, 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032 Provision , 2721 E 86th St Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 2721 E 86th St Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Public Greens at The Fashion Mall , 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240 |

, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240 | Public Greens Broad Ripple , 900 E 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 |

, 900 E 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | Punch Burger , Downtown: 137 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, Downtown: 137 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Ramen Ray , 5628 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 5628 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Rooster’s Kitchen , 888 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 888 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Downtown Circle Centre 45 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

45 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Sahm’s Ale House Carmel , 12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032

, 12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032 Sahm’s Place, 2411 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

2411 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Sahm’s Restaurant , 11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038

, 11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038 Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria , 55 S. Raceway Rd. Ste 1300 Indianapolis, IN 46231

, 55 S. Raceway Rd. Ste 1300 Indianapolis, IN 46231 Salty Cowboy , 55 E Oak Street Zionsville, IN 46077

, 55 E Oak Street Zionsville, IN 46077 Sangiovese Ristorante – In The Yard At Fishers District , 9708 District North Drive Suite 920 Fishers, IN 46037

, 9708 District North Drive Suite 920 Fishers, IN 46037 Sangiovese Ristorante – Ironworks , 2727 E. 86th St. Suite 110 Indianapolis, IN 46240

, 2727 E. 86th St. Suite 110 Indianapolis, IN 46240 Sangrita Saloon, 834 E. 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220

834 E. 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220 Seasons 52, 8650 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240

8650 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240 Skyline Club Indy , One American Square, 36th Floor

, One American Square, 36th Floor Slapfish – Mass Ave , 345 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 345 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204 Squealers Barbeque Grill , 5515 W. 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46268

, 5515 W. 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46268 St. Elmo Steak House , 127 S Illinois St Indianapolis, IN 46225

, 127 S Illinois St Indianapolis, IN 46225 Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood , 911 N State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46142

, 911 N State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46142 Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville, Hamilton Town Center, 13904 Town Center Blvd #900, Noblesville, IN 46060

Hamilton Town Center, 13904 Town Center Blvd #900, Noblesville, IN 46060 Stone Creek Dining Company – Plainfield , The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2498 Perry Crossing Way #105, Plainfield, IN 46168

, The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2498 Perry Crossing Way #105, Plainfield, IN 46168 Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville , 4450 Weston Pointe Dr #150, Zionsville, IN 46077

, 4450 Weston Pointe Dr #150, Zionsville, IN 46077 Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Tavern at the Point, 401 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

401 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 The Capital Grille , 40 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 40 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 The District Tap Downtown , 141 S. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46225

, 141 S. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46225 The District Tap Northside, 3720 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

3720 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46240 The Jazz Kitchen , 5377 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 5377 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 The Melting Pot , 5650 E. 86th St. Suite A Indianapolis, IN 46250

, 5650 E. 86th St. Suite A Indianapolis, IN 46250 The Missing Brick , 6404 Rucker Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46220

, 6404 Rucker Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46220 The Oceanaire Seafood Room , 30 South Meridian Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 30 South Meridian Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46204 Tony’s Steaks and Seafood , 110 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

, 110 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Traders Point Creamery, 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077

9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077 Union 50 , 620 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

, 620 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Verde Flavors of Mexico Carmel , 1111 W. Main St. Carmel, IN 46032

, 1111 W. Main St. Carmel, IN 46032 Verde Flavors of Mexico Fishers, 11680 Commercial Dr Fishers, IN 460328

11680 Commercial Dr Fishers, IN 460328 Verde Flavors of Mexico Ironworks, 2727 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

2727 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240 Vida , 601 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

, 601 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Woodys Library Restaurant, 40 E. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032

You can find all of the menus here.

Devour Indy is presented by Faegre Drinker, a full service law firm that provides business solutions to local, national and international organizations.