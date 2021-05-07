Dierks Bentley announced for October Ruoff appearance

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Dierks Bentley performs Last Call Ball: Songs From The Black Album at Highline Ballroom on May 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–Dierks Bentley announced Friday that he’s hitting the road for a string of amphitheater shows including a stop in Noblesville.

The 2021 Beers On Me Tour produced by Live Nation is coming to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, October 15 with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

You can see Bentley, Green and McCollum perform Jerry Reed’s iconic hit “Eastbound & Down” here.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

Live Nation said Bentley is known for his “focus on stirring, communal moments” and IndyStar said he creates an “unforgettable fire” on stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Dierks.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.