Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains symbolism behind ‘good luck’ foods, shares recipes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains the symbolism behind “good luck” foods and shares a few recipes filled with both good luck and great health!

Korean Spicy Noodle Salad

(Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD)

Ingredients:

  • 14 to 18 ounces Soba Noodles (or any wheat, rice or buckwheat noodle)
  • Spicy Korean Sauce:
    • ½ cup Gochujang Korean Red Chili Paste
    • ½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar
    • 3 tablespoons lower sodium soy sauce
    • 3 tablespoons honey
    • 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
    • 4 tablespoons sesame oil
    • 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 ½ – 1 ¾ cups chopped green onions (both white & green parts)
  • 1 – 2 Asian Pears, unpeeled and diced
  • ½ cup POM Wonderful pomegranate arils + more for garnish

Directions:

  • Cook noodles according to package directions
  • Drain well
  • Place cooked noodles in large bowl
  • While noodles cook, prepare spicy Korean sauce
  • Whisk all sauce ingredients together in a separate medium bowl
  • Pour sauce over cooked noodles along with green onions, diced Asian pears and ½ cup pomegranate arils
  • Toss lightly to blend all ingredients
  • Garnish with more pomegranate arils before serving
  • Can serve immediately at room temperature or refrigerate in tightly covered container and serve cold

*Makes about 11 cups salad

Kim’s Spicy Hoppin’ John

(Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD)

Ingredients:

  • 6 -7 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped into ¾-inch pieces
  • 2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 1 ½ cups finely chopped celery
  • 1 ½ cups finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced
  • 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 package (13 oz.) fully cooked andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices then halved
  • 3 cans (15.5 oz. each) black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups (1 quart) lower sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onion + more for garnish (white & green parts)
  • Cooked rice for serving

Directions:

  • In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, cook bacon, stirring frequently, until bacon is nearly crisp, about 10 minutes
  • Add onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic
  • Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender and softened
  • Stir in Cajun seasoning, thyme, red pepper, black pepper and salt, along with andouille sausage, black-eyed peas and chicken broth
  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to very low and simmer at least 20 to 25 minutes, to allow flavors to blend and meld
  • Once done, stir in ½-cup green onion
  • Serve with cooked rice
  • Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container

*Makes about 9 ½ cups (8 to 10 servings at least)

Collard Greens with Ham & Bacon

(Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD)

Ingredients:

  • 4 – 5 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 1 ½ cups finely chopped onion 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2/3 – ¾ cup finely chopped cooked smoked deli ham
  • 1 ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 ½ tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ½ bags (16 oz. size) pre-washed, pre-chopped collard greens
  • 3 cups lower sodium chicken broth

Directions:

  • In a large stock pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon slices until crisp
  • Remove from pan and crumble
  • Set aside
  • Keep all or at least 2 tablespoons bacon grease in pan and add onion
  • Cook until onion is soft, about 4 minutes
  • Add garlic and cook another 2 minutes
  • Add crumbled bacon, diced ham and all spices and seasonings
  • Stir and cook just a minute, then add chopped collard greens
  • Cook, stirring constantly, until greens start to wilt and reduce
  • Stir in chicken broth
  • Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer about 20 minutes
  • Remove lid and simmer another 10 minutes, until greens are tender. (Some people like to cook collard greens up to 2 hours; it’s your choice!)
  • Serve warm/hot

*Makes heaping 5 cups (7 servings of ¾ cup each)

PomTini Cocktail

(Recipe and photo courtesy of pomwonderful.com)

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
  • ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) vodka
  • ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) orange liqueur
  • ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ¾ ounce (1 ½ tablespoons) simple syrup or triple syrup*
  • Champagne

Directions:

  • Assemble the first 5 ingredients in a mixing glass and shake well with ice
  • Strain into a fluted glass or martini glass and top with champagne
  • Serve and enjoy!

*Makes 1 martini

*Triple syrup is a combination of simple syrup, honey syrup and agave syrup. All the syrups are made by dissolving the sweet ingredient into an equal amount of water. To make 1 pint of triple syrup, mix 5 ounces of each syrup together.

Pom Spiced Cider

(Recipe and photo courtesy of pomwonderful.com)

Ingredients:

  • 32 ounces POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
  • 8 ounces water
  • 4 large cinnamon sticks, broken in half
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 1 star anise
  • 6 green cardamom pods
  • 6 juniper berries
  • 1 ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Zest and juice for ½ orange
  • Apple brandy
  • Triple sec liqueur

Directions:

  • Combine pomegranate juice, water, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, cardamom pods, juniper berries, vanilla, orange zest and orange juice in a medium saucepan
  • Bring to a low simmer over low heat
  • Keep the heat low and allow to simmer at an additional 45 minutes
  • Turn off heat
  • All mixture to steep for at least 2 hours off the heat
  • Strain
  • Serve hot or cold and add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) apple brandy and ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) triple sec liqueur to each 8-ounce serving of spiced cider
  • Garnish with orange slice
  • Refrigerate leftovers

*Makes about 4 to 6 servings

