Dinosaur exhibit at Indiana State Fair highlighting 30-foot-tall T-Rex

INDIANAPOLIS — Dinosaurs have come to the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors to the fair can experience an interactive dinosaur exhibit highlighting a T-Rex named Big Mama. The 30-foot-tall T-Rex is completely animatronic. It can move its tail and even roar.

It’s part of an exhibition being brought around by the Dino Stroll company. There will also be a roaming Velociraptor that will engage with guests and stroll through the crowd.

“She is probably our biggest attraction and I’ll tell ya, she’s a looker isn’t she,” said Nick Cluckey, a builder of the dinosaurs. “It melts my heart, I love it I absolutely do. Seeing the kids laugh, smile and even sometimes cry, it’s just, it’s a joy. The parents love it, grandpas love it, grammas love it, everyone loves it. Honestly, it’s fun for all ages.”

The dinos will only be at the State Fair until Sunday. If you can’t get there this weekend, they’ll be back to the fairgrounds again in late September.