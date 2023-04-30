CLINTON, WHITE, HOWARD COUNTIES, Ind. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that it is opening disaster recovery centers in Clinton, White and Howard counties to assist those affected by the tornadoes that rolled through the state on March 31 and April 1.

FEMA released a statement Sunday evening confirming that it is entering into a partnership with the state of Indiana and the U.S. Small Business Administration to open three new recovery centers in the Hoosier state.

Anyone in need is encouraged to visit any of these three centers where they can have their questions answered, speak with FEMA recovery specialists, receive assistance with completing FEMA recovery applications and acquire additional information on the resources that are available.

Recovery center locations

The Clinton County disaster recovery center is located at 1859 S. Jackson St. The White County recovery center can be found at 1017 O’Conner Blvd. in Monticello and the Howard County recovery center’s address is 220 N. Main St. in Kokomo.

All three centers will be open May 1, 2, 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., and May 3 and 13 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The release also notes that additional recovery centers will be opening in other affected areas at some time in the future.

Any individuals or businesses that have been impacted by the devastating storms and tornadoes are encouraged to find their nearest recovery center by visiting fema.gov/drc.

Another option for those who do not wish to visit a recovery center is to apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply is June 14 of this year.