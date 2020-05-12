Disney World accepting reservations for July 1 or later as company maps out phased reopening strategy

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (Abigail Nilsson/ABC via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will start accepting hotel reservations for July or later, signaling the park is closing in on a reopening plan.

According to Disney’s website, guests can make reservations for arrivals and July 1 and beyond. Disney World had stopped accepting reservations before June 1.

The park and resort hotels closed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is making plans for a phased reopening of its parks. Changes may include limits on attendance and the implementation of CDC social distancing guidelines

Disney Springs will reopen on May 20. Enhanced safety measures include face coverings/masks for employees and guests, limited-contact guest services and increased cleaning procedures.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday.