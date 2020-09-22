District-wide meeting for IPS students heading back to class for in-person instruction

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public School students are just a few weeks away from heading back to the classroom in person.

But tonight, officials will hold a district-wide “Special Parent Institute” meeting to go over the new rules and restrictions in place for this school year. It begins at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually.

Some of the district’s COVID-19 precautions include:

All students, teachers and staff will have to wear face masks or shields

Traditional water fountains have been turned off

Classrooms have been rearranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines

There will be enhanced cleaning throughout each building

IPS officials are asking families to be flexible and patience as they navigate these unprecedented times.

“It is a huge undertaking when you’re talking about 31,000 students, about 4,000 staff, just making sure that everyone is safe and of course the safety of our students and staff is our number 1 priority,” explained IPS Communications Manager Carrie Cline Black.

IPS will first welcome back pre-K through 3rd grade students on Oct. 5, if they would like.

The week of Oct. 12 will be entirely virtual for all students. Then, starting Oct. 19, pre-K through 6th grade students can opt to return in-person.

Seventh through 12th graders will be under a hybrid learning model, which means rotating students out by last name.

