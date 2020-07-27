DNR: 3-year-old dies after being recovered from Raccoon Lake

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a 3-year-old was recovered from Raccoon Lake on Sunday after the child went missing from a nearby beach.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched to the beachfront area of Raccoon Lake after family reported the child had wandered off and gone missing.

At 4:54 p.m., DNR said a visitor located the child in 6 to 7 feet of water, just outside of the beach area.

The child was transported to Hendricks Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.