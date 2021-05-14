DNR announces conservation officer recruiting event

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources have announced a recruiting event for anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer. The event will be hosted by DNR Law Enforcement District 7 at 6:30 p.m. on May 24 at the district headquarters in Winslow.

The event will cover portions of the Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer/hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.

District 7 includes Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer counties.

For more information, and to see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer, click here.

