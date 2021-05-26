DNR announces most state park pools open, lifeguards still needed

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks and all DNR swimming beaches will open this weekend.

DNR said pools opening as scheduled include Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]).

Indiana Dunes State Park beach will also open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.

Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday featuring water slides and lazy river, but the leisure pool will be closed until mid-June.

Brown County State Park’s public pool will open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. The department said the wading pool will be not in operation due to supply chain issues.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguards, as many pools are still in need. Positions are open to applicants age 15 and older and more information can be found here.

Turkey Run State Park public pool will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards, but plans to open the first weekend in June.

Spring Mill State Park public pool will also remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.

DNR said, as announced earlier this year, the public pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks remain closed.

Beaches that open this weekend with no lifeguards on duty include Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks; at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs; and at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes, as well as at Ferdinand State Forest.

Pools open for registered guests include the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park).