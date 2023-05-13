WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after authorities recovered a body from the Tippecanoe River in Monticello.

The White County dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. Friday evening from a fisherman who found a body in the water near East Ohio Street in Monticello.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has identified the victim as Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello.

The cause of the death is under investigation and autopsy results are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.