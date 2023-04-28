UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A juvenile died in an off-road vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville around 2 p.m. in response to an ORV accident.

DNR said that an early investigation into the accident revealed that the ORV rolled over onto the driver and a juvenile passenger while being operated. Both were transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond where the juvenile was pronounced deceased.

There is no suspicion of any impairment influencing the accident, according to DNR.

The accident remains under investigation.